Osmania University annual UG results 2019 declared for BA, BBA, BCom, BSc and BA LLB

Osmania University has declared results of several undergraduate courses including BA, BCom and BSc on its official websites.

Students can check their result on the official website at osmania.ac.in.The exams were conducted in the month of April.

Altogether, Osmania University has declared the results of BA, BA vocational, BBA CDE an d Regular, BCom, BCom Honors and vocational, BSC regular and vocational, BA CDE, BBA, BCom CDE, BBA LLB Jan-Feb, BCom LLB Jan-Feb and LLB Hons Jan-Feb 2019.

How to check Osmania University UG result 2019:

Visit the official website at osmania.ac.in

On the homepage, Click on the ‘examination results’ link at the left

Click on the respective course you wish to check the result

Key in your hall ticket number and submit

Your results will be displayed on the screen

Download and take its print out.

