Osmania University TS CPGET 2019 results declared

education

Updated: Aug 12, 2019 09:33 IST

Osmania University has declared the results of Telangana State Common Post Graduate Entrance Tests (TSCPGET) 2019 exams. Candidates can check their results at osmania.ac.in.

Osmania University had conducted TSCPGET 2019 for various post graduate courses including MA, MSc, MCom, PG Diploma courses and five-year-integrated programme for MA, MSc and MBA. The exams were conducted from July 8 to 20, 2019.

How to check Osmania University TS CPGET results 2019:

Visit the official website of Osmania University- osmania.ac.in

Click on the ‘results’ tab on home page

Click on the name of the course you had appeared for

Candidates can login using their roll number

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Download and take its print out.

First Published: Aug 12, 2019 09:24 IST