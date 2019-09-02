OSSC Recruitment: Apply for 363 junior engineers vacancies, details here

education

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is hiring 363 junior engineers. There are a total 257 vacancies for civil and 106 mechanical engineers. The application process has already started and the last date to submit online applications is September 29.

Applicant must be between 21 and 32 years of age.

Candidate must have diploma in civil/mechanical engineering along with vocational training in SCTE & VT.

The appointment will be contractual in nature and will be paid Rs 16,880 per month for first year.

Interested candidates will have to apply online by registering at www.ossc.gov.in and submit Rs 200 application fee.

Candidate must be able to speak read and write Odia language.He/ she must have Odia as a language paper in High School.

Selection Process:

A main written examination carrying 100 marks will be conducted in a duration of 90 minutes. There shall be negative marking of 0.25 per wrong question.

Details of Vacancy:

For Civil engineers

Unreserved -- 216 (W omen -73)

SC cateogry--- 35 (Women -12)

ST category---06 (Women --06)

PWD category 36 (Women -09)

Sportsperson quota --- 03

EX-Serviceman -----08

For Mechanical Engineers

Unreserved --- 63 (Women-20)

SEBC category---13 (Women-05)

ST category --- 30 (Women -10)

PWD cateogry ----05 (Women -01)

Sportsperson quota --- 01

EX-Serviceman ---03

How to apply:

Visit the official website at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, click on the tab that reads- Click here for online application

A new page will open

Click on the relevant link provided for the recruitment

Candidates are advised to go through the official notification of the recruitment before applying

Here’s the direct link to apply online for JE civil/ mechanical post

