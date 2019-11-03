OSSSC Recruitment 2019: Exam dates for Junior Clerk/Junior Assistant announced at osssc.gov.in, check details here

education

Updated: Nov 03, 2019 10:33 IST

Odisha Subordinate staff selection commission has released the exam dates for the recruitment of junior clerks and junior assistants on its official website, osssc.gov.in. According to the official notification, the written examination will be conducted on December 8, 2019, in 30 districts of the state.

The written examination will be MCQ type in the OMR system, which will carry 385 marks. The exam will consist of Language Test (85 Marks), Objective General Knowledge (100 Marks), Objective Mathematics (100 Marks) and Basic Computer Skills (Objective) (100 Marks). On the other hand, the practical skill test will be of 65 marks, which will include Essay and Letter writing in Odia (15 marks) and Basic computer skills (50 marks). The total time allotted for written examination is 5.5 hours, whereas candidates need to attempt the practical skill test in 1:30 hours.

OSSSC had invited online applications for the recruitment of 1746 Junior Clerk/ Junior Assistant under general and special recruitment drive for SC/ST of different departments of Government of Odisha in December 2018. The last date to apply for the post was January 29, 2019.

For more information, candidates are advised to read the official notification.