Over 1.63 million candidates register for UPTET 2019

The last date for the candidates to register was November 20 while the last date to deposit the requisite fee was November 21, said officials aware of the development.

education Updated: Nov 23, 2019 11:10 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
A total of 10,68,912 candidates have registered to appear in the UPTET 2019 exam at primary level while 5,65,337 have done so for the upper-primary level. (Representational image)
A total of 10,68,912 candidates have registered to appear in the UPTET 2019 exam at primary level while 5,65,337 have done so for the upper-primary level. (Representational image)
         

A total of 16,34,249 candidates have registered for Uttar Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (UPTET)-2019 set to be held across the state on December 22.



As per information received at Prayagraj-headquartered Exam Regulatory Authority, UP— the body entrusted with the task of conducting the exam—from National Informatics Centre (NIC), a total of 10,68,912 candidates have registered to appear in the exam at primary level while 5,65,337 have done so for the upper-primary level, said Anil Bhushan Chaturvedi, secretary, exam regulatory authority, UP.

For examination centre fixation, all district inspectors of schools (DIOS) have been sent district-wise number of candidates on Friday, he added.

At the district level now, the exam centre fixation is to be completed by December 2 and 4, the list of examination centres along with candidates allotted to each would be sent by the DIOSs to the office of exam regulatory authority, UP.

Officers have been ordered to give preference to government colleges and government-aided colleges for being made examination centres. The final list will then go to NIC by December 6 and the admit cards would be issued to candidates from December 12, officials said.

The popularity of the exam can be gauged from the fact that UPTET-2018 held on November 18, 2018 attracted around 2.2 million (22 lakh) registrations of which 17.83 lakh candidates were issued admit cards. The primary level exam saw 11,01,645 out of the 11,70,786 appear in the exam while at the upper primary level also 5,71,416 appeared in the exam out of the total 6,12,930 candidates.

Candidates who have passed BTC, BEd or other National Council for Teacher Education (NCTE) approved courses can appear in this test so as to become eligible to appear in Teacher’s Recruitment Exam—the final hurdle for a candidate to become a teacher in the government-run primary and upper primary schools.

NCTE allowed BEd pass candidates to apply for primary school teacher’s post just in June 2018 and this saw number of applicants rise dramatically in UPTET and this year also lakhs of BEd pass candidates are expected to apply.

top news
