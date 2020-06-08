e-paper
Home / Education / UP PCS prelims 2020: Over 18,000 candidates fail to correctly submit forms

UP PCS prelims 2020: Over 18,000 candidates fail to correctly submit forms

Officials said a possible reason for the errors in filing in the forms could be the fact that usually candidates rely on various cyber cafes for filling in the online forms.

education Updated: Jun 08, 2020 08:53 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
Representational image. (HT file)
Over 18,000 aspiring PCS officers in the state failed to properly fill in and submit their recruitment exam forms correctly.

Of the total over 5.95 lakh applicants wishing to appear in combined state/upper subordinate services (preliminary) examination-2020, commonly known as PCS (pre)-2020, held along with the examination for recruitment of assistant conservator of forest (ACF) and range forest officer (RFO), 18,235 have made errors in filling in their forms online, shared Prayagraj-headquartered Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC).

Some have failed to upload the proper specified sized photographs while many have uploaded their photographs upside down. There are still others who have failed to counter sign the photographs uploaded by them as required while some have completely failed to upload their photographs, UPPSC officials shared.

“Post scrutiny of all 5,95,696 forms, the commission has released a list of 18,253 names of candidates who have made one or the other error in their forms on its official website https://uppsc.up.nic.in/. For the benefit of the candidates, they have now been given an opportunity till June 12 to correct their errors,” said UPPSC secretary Jagdish.

Officials said a possible reason for the errors in filing in the forms could be the fact that usually candidates rely on various cyber cafes for filling in the online forms.

However, the application process PCS (pre)-2020 exam was started on April 21 when most of the cyber cafes were shut owing to the lockdown.

As a result, the candidates were forced to fill in and submit the forms on their own and ended up making these mistakes, they added.

UPPSC controller of exams Arvind Kumar Mishra said of the 18,253 candidates who made errors in their online application forms, 7,504 have to sign and upload their photographs while another 5,867 uploaded photographs with various other errors like incorrect direction or poor clarity scans etc. Remaining candidates uploaded photographs of improper sizes, he explained.

Initially the deadline to apply for the exam was May 21 which was extended till June 4.

The recruitment exams were scheduled to be conducted on June 21 but were postponed till further notice due to Covid-19 pandemic. New date will be intimated as soon as it was finalised, said UPPSC controller of exams Arvind Kumar Mishra.

The UPPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 200 vacancies of PCS officers, ACF and RFO. However, the number can be increased later.

