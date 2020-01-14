e-paper
Over 2.5 lakh student entries received for PM’s ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’, says HRD Ministry

During the session, which will be held on January 20, Modi will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress. This will be the third edition of the programme. Read on to know more...

education Updated: Jan 14, 2020 17:30 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(HT file)
         

The HRD Ministry has received over 2.5 lakh entries from students for participation in Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Pariksha Pe Charcha” programme, an increase of more than one lakh compared to last year.

During the session, which will be held on January 20, Modi will interact with students and teachers on beating exam stress. This will be the third edition of the programme.

The HRD Ministry has shortlisted students who will get to ask the prime minister questions on the basis of essays submitted by them on five subjects -- “Gratitude is Great”, “Your Future Depends on Your Aspirations”, “Examining Exams”, “Our Duties, Your Take” and “Balance is Beneficial”.

“Last year, we had received around 1.4 lakh entries from students and this time we have received around 2.6 lakh entries. We have selected 1,050 students on the basis of the essays submitted by them,” a senior HRD Ministry official said.

“Last year, more than 8.5 crore students from across the country watched or heard the programme on DD, TV channels and radio channels,” the official said.

Modi took 10 questions in the 2018 edition and 16 in last year’s session.

This year’s programme was earlier slated to be held on January 16 but was rescheduled due to festivals across the country.

