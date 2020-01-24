e-paper
Over 2,500 assistant professors to be recruited in Haryana govt colleges: Minister

There are a total of 157 government colleges in the state in which about 1.9 lakh students are pursuing higher education, he said

education Updated: Jan 24, 2020 09:36 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
(Saumya Khandelwal/HT PHOTO)
         

Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal on Thursday said 2,592 posts of assistant professors have been created across government-run colleges in the state and these positions will be filled soon.

He said Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had accorded approval for the creation of the new assistant professor posts. “Once these posts are filled there will be no shortage of academic staff in colleges,” Pal said in a statement issued here.

There are a total of 157 government colleges in the state in which about 1.9 lakh students are pursuing higher education, he said.  After the creation of 2,592 assistant professor posts, the total number of such positions in government colleges of the state will now be 7,567, the minister said.

