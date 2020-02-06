e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 06, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Over 40 Lakh applications for Bengal govt’s minority scholarship

Over 40 Lakh applications for Bengal govt’s minority scholarship

“A total of 32 lakh applications were sent to the Centre by the students of minority communities, but more than half were rejected. The reason could be that many did not fulfill the norm of securing at least 50 per cent marks in the previous exam, as set by the Union government.

education Updated: Feb 06, 2020 13:44 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Kolkata
(HT File)
         

The West Bengal government has received over 40 lakh applications in less than a year under “Aikyashree” - a new scheme that provides scholarships to students of minority communities in the state, a senior official said on Thursday.

The decision to launch the scheme was taken by the TMC government last year, after over 16 lakh students failed to avail a scholarship granted by the Centre, he said.

“A total of 32 lakh applications were sent to the Centre by the students of minority communities, but more than half were rejected. The reason could be that many did not fulfill the norm of securing at least 50 per cent marks in the previous exam, as set by the Union government.

“That’s why, the state government came up with Aikyashree,” the official stated, adding that he initiative would add an extra burden of Rs 800 crore on the exchequer.

Both the Centre and the state government run scholarship schemes for students of Classes 1 to 10 (Pre- Matric), and Class 11 till post graduation (Post-matric).

Under the Centre’s scheme, a student gets a minimum of Rs 1,200 annually, while the state offers a minimum scholarship of Rs 1,100 per year.

“We carried out an intensive campaigning drive on ‘Aikyashree’ in the districts. During these campaigns, we found that people took great interest in the scheme, primarily because of its simplicity. There is no complex criterion involved in ‘Aikyashree’,” the senior official said.

Unlike the central scheme, which specifies that the income of a family cannot exceed Rs 2 lakh, the state initiative do not include any such criterion, he said.

tags
top news
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
‘Ram Janmabhoomi issue would have remained unsolved if...’: PM jabs Congress
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
To Rahul Gandhi’s stick remark, PM Modi’s crushing comeback
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Mike Pompeo condemns attack on minorities, pinpoints to Hindus in Pakistan
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Kia in talks over moving $1.1 billion India plant out of Andhra: Report
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Baaghi 3 trailer: Tiger Shroff and his biceps solve Syria
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
Auto Expo 2020 Day 2 Live Updates: Hyundai and Shah Rukh Khan launch new Creta
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
You will see less video ads on YouTube in the coming months
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
‘Techincal flaw’: Former India spinner decodes chink in Kuldeep’s armour
trending topics
Delhi Assembly Election 2020Shaheen BaghIndia vs New ZealandAadhaar LinkPriyanka ChopraPrithvi ShawPhonePe vs Google PayBaaghi 3 Trailer

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News