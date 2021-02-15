IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Para teachers raise slogans for salary hike in front of Partha Chatterjee
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
education

Para teachers raise slogans for salary hike in front of Partha Chatterjee

Demanding parity in pay with regular teachers in schools, they alleged that the state government has not responded to their requests.
READ FULL STORY
PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:11 PM IST

A section of contractual teachers in government-run schools in West Bengal raised slogans over their demand for a salary hike in front of state education minister Partha Chatterjee on Sunday when he was addressing their rally.

Demanding parity in pay with regular teachers in schools, they alleged that the state government has not responded to their requests.

The agitating para teachers also said they want the TMC dispensation to resolve the issue at the earliest.

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had recently announced a three per cent annual pay hike for para teachers in the state budget.

The agitators, however, claimed that it is too little and amounts to a few hundred rupees only.

"We want the government to take a decision on our demand and ensure that we get a respectable salary," said a leader of the agitating contractual teachers.

The education department had increased the salary of para teachers at the primary level from 5,954 to 10,000 a month and for those at the higher secondary level from 8,500 to 13,000.

However, the contractual teachers have been holding a sit-in in Kolkata for more than 70 days to press for immediate wage revision.

Over 50 women members of "Sikshak Oikyo Mukto Manch", an organisation of para teachers, had on January 27 staged a demonstration outside the state assembly gates where prohibitory orders were in vogue.

With state elections round the corner, it has snowballed into a major political issue with the opposition BJP and Left Front accusing the Mamata Banerjee government of turning a blind eye to the agitation of the para teachers.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
partha chatterjee para teachers para teacher strike salary hike
Close
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
Bengal education minister Partha Chatterjee.(PTI file)
education

Para teachers raise slogans for salary hike in front of Partha Chatterjee

PTI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 02:11 PM IST
Demanding parity in pay with regular teachers in schools, they alleged that the state government has not responded to their requests.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
The test pattern in banking exams is such that the total time allotted to attempt a paper is a lot less compared to the number and difficulty level of the questions.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
competitive exams

NTSE Stage 2 exam 2020: 7,586 candidates appeared

ANI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:30 PM IST
NTSE was conducted at 58 centres across 40 cities including Srinagar, Kolkata, Chennai, Kavaratti, Port Blair, Gangtok, and others.
READ FULL STORY
Close
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021.(HT file)
employment news

BPSC DPRO Recruitment 2021: 31 PRO vacancies notified

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 01:11 PM IST
  • After the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply online at bpsc.bih.nic.in on or before March 12, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams.(HT file)
Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams.(HT file)
board exams

Bihar Board BSEB 12th exams conclude, results next

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:55 PM IST
  • According to the media reports, the results for Bihar Board class 12th exam 2021 is expected to be announced by March or April 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image. (Unsplash)
Representational image. (Unsplash)
education

Girl students in Sikkim to receive self-defence training

PTI, Gangtok
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 12:45 PM IST
Thatal said self-defence training is also to inculcate discipline in the students as well as to prepare them for the future obstacles.
READ FULL STORY
Close
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
AIMA MAT 2021 registration.(Screengrab )
admissions

AIMA MAT 2021 registration deadline extended till Feb 16

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:45 AM IST
  • Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the entrance examination online at mat.aima.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Delhi University.(HT file)
Delhi University.(HT file)
education

Delhi University reopens 4 more libraries for research scholars, faculty members

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 11:06 AM IST
It announced that users will have to make prior registration to use the library facilities from 10 am to 4 pm on weekdays.
READ FULL STORY
Close
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam.(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: Additional date announced for CBT 1, check details

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:34 AM IST
  • RRB NTPC Phase 4 Exam: As per the notice, the board will be conducting the additional RRB NTPC phase 4 exam on February 23 apart from the examination scheduled to be held on February 15, 16, 17, 22, 27, and March 1, 2, 3, 2021.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Representational image.
Representational image.
education

Educational institutes in Odisha to remain closed on Monday

PTI, Bhubaneswar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 15, 2021 10:24 AM IST
The authorities of technical institutes and industrial training centres will also not open their premises for students on February 15, School and Mass Education Minister SR Dash said.
READ FULL STORY
Close
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
CSBC Constable admit card 2021.(HT Photo/Representative use)
employment news

CSBC Constable admit card 2021 to be released on Feb 25, here's how to download

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 07:11 PM IST
  • Once the admit cards are released, candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination will be able to download their hall tickets online at csbc.bih.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
J &amp; K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
J & K Lt Governor Manoj Sinha.(PTI file)
education

Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K

PTI, Jammu
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 05:57 PM IST
Mission Youth society approved to harness demographic dividend in J-K
READ FULL STORY
Close
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
JNU administrative building.(HT file)
education

JNU allows final-year PhD scholars to return to campus

PTI, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 03:27 PM IST
The university has also allowed the reopening of the library canteen with immediate effect.
READ FULL STORY
Close
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
GPAT admit card 2021.(Screengrab )
competitive exams

GPAT admit card 2021 released, here's direct link

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:19 PM IST
  • GPAT admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the entrance examination can download their admit card online at gpat.nta.nic.in.
READ FULL STORY
Close
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
Maharashtra School Education department will implement the STAR initiative over the next 5 years.(Sanchit Khanna/HT file)
mumbai news

Maharashtra to implement STARs project to improve learning in schools

By Ankita Bhatkhande, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 14, 2021 02:00 PM IST
  • Strengthening the pre-primary education in the state through anganwadis with special emphasis on quality infrastructure, teachers training etc is part of the initiative.
READ FULL STORY
Close
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
UPSC Civil Service 2019 book list for exam preparation(Hindustan Times)
competitive exams

JEE Main February 2021: Preparation tips for entrance exam

By Ramesh Batlish
PUBLISHED ON FEB 14, 2021 01:00 PM IST
  • JEE Main February 2021: NTA will hold JEE Main in the first session from February 23 to 26, the second session from March 15 to 21, the third session from April 27 to 30, and the fourth session from May 24 to 27.
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP