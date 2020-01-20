e-paper
Home / Education / Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020: PM Modi to interact with students, teachers today

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2.0: Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

education Updated: Jan 20, 2020 09:14 IST
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.(PTI photo)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will on Monday interact with students, teachers, and parents during his ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ programme.

The third edition of Prime Minister’s interaction programme with school students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ will be held at Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi at 11 am.During the programme, Prime Minister Modi will answer the questions and interact with selected students about how they can beat examination stress.

Around 2,000 students are participating from all over India in the programme.”The HRD Ministry in partnership with MyGov launched a ‘short essay’ competition on five different themes for students of classes 9 to 12 for the programme, a government press release said. Among all the students attending the event, 1,050 students have been selected through an essay competition.”To make this programme more student-centric, first-time students will moderate the one-hour long program of Prime Minister. This year, four Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) schools students will conduct the programme,” it read.

“A lot of excitement and enthusiasm is being seen among the students, teachers and parents to not only participate in the unique event but also to receive valuable tips from the Prime Minister who is keen to ensure that the students take exams in a relaxed atmosphere and do not come under stress, to ensure better results in the long run,” it added.

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0’ was held at Talkatora Stadium on February 16, 2018.

