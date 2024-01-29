Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 today; check time, where to watch

The seventh Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024) is scheduled to be held today, January 29, 2024. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with students preparing for board examinations, their parents and teachers in a live session 11 am onwards at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. PPC 2024 live updates Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 today

Ahead of the event, the Prime Minister posted on X, “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”

Over 2 crore students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.

Around 4,000 people are expected to participate in the event. Two students and a teacher from each State and Union Territory, along with winners of the Kala Utsav, have been invited to take part in PPC 2024.

In addition, 100 students from Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) will attend the PPC event for the first time.

Where to watch PPC 2024?