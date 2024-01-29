Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi. Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today (ANI Photo)

Ahead of PPC 2024, PM Modi posted on X, “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”

Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.

The event will be broadcast on social media pages of the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, among others. Follow this live blog for all important updates on PPC 2024.