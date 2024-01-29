 Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today | Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Education / Board Exams / Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today
Live

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today

Jan 29, 2024 09:48 AM IST
OPEN APP

PPC 2024: The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today (ANI Photo)
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live Updates: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today (ANI Photo)

Ahead of PPC 2024, PM Modi posted on X, “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”

Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.

The event will be broadcast on social media pages of the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, among others. Follow this live blog for all important updates on PPC 2024.

Follow all the updates here:

  • Jan 29, 2024 09:48 AM IST

    Over 2 crore students register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024

    Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.

  • Jan 29, 2024 09:01 AM IST

    When will PPC 2024 begin

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will begin at 11 am. The direct link for watching the event will be shared here soon.

  • Jan 29, 2024 08:17 AM IST

    PPC 2024 today

    The seventh Pariksha Pe Charcha, the annual event in which PM Modi interacts with board exam students, will take place today, January 29.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
Topics
pariksha pe charcha pm modi board exams + 1 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On