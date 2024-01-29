Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 Live: PM Modi's interaction with board exam students today
PPC 2024: The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with board exam students today, January 29, in the seventh edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha (PPC 2024). The event is scheduled to begin at 11 am at the Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.
Ahead of PPC 2024, PM Modi posted on X, “most memorable gathering of #ExamWarriors, 'Pariksha Pe Charcha', to collectively strategize on ways to beat exam stress.”
Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.
The event will be broadcast on social media pages of the Education Ministry, the Prime Minister's Office, PIB, among others. Follow this live blog for all important updates on PPC 2024.
- Jan 29, 2024 09:48 AM IST
Over 2 crore students register for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024
Over 205.62 lakh students, over 14.93 lakh teachers and over 5.69 lakh parents have registered for PPC 2024.Jan 29, 2024 09:01 AM IST
When will PPC 2024 begin
Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 will begin at 11 am. The direct link for watching the event will be shared here soon.Jan 29, 2024 08:17 AM IST
PPC 2024 today
The seventh Pariksha Pe Charcha, the annual event in which PM Modi interacts with board exam students, will take place today, January 29.Share this article
