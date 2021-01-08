Patna University likely to complete admission process by January

education

Updated: Jan 08, 2021, 10:20 IST

Just three months are left for the conclusion of academic session 2020-21 and varsities in the state are yet to complete the admission process for the current academic session.

Patna University (PU), which started online process on April 30 last year, has once again opened admission portal for accepting online applications for postgraduate courses till January 14 while admission in various undergraduate process is going on.

PU is taking admissions in LLB course for which counselling will be done till January 12. Meanwhile, vacant seats in traditional and vocational UG courses are being filled through spot round admission.

PU officials attributed the Covid-19 outbreak, state Assembly elections and winter vacations as reasons behind the delay.

NK Jha, dean of students’ welfare, said, “We have opened admission portal for MA, MCom and MSc courses to give fair opportunity to students whose final results were pending. We have received large number of applications against a handful of seats in many popular courses. Since we have to follow reservation criteria for preparing merit list, it takes long time in preparing roster.”

“Due to Covid-19 safety protocols, students are being called in groups for counselling stage. All these factors have slowed down the admission process. We are hopeful to complete the process by month end,” he added.

PU has completed admission process for BA, BSc and BCom and in all constituent colleges.

Amit Kumar, who has enrolled in BSc, said, “Despite getting enrolled in the course, I am yet to visit the college for regular classes. We are running at least six months late as per published academic calendar.”

Meanwhile, constituent colleges have geared up for allotment of hostel rooms to new comers.

Patna Science College commenced accepting applications on Thursday for seat allotment in hostel.

“We will finalise seat allotment in February. Meritorious students hailing from distant native places will be given preference,” said a college official.

Meanwhile, Patliputra University has completed admission process for the current session.

“More than 1 lakh students have been enrolled in various UG courses for the session. We are also clearing pending exams of UG courses to match with academic calendar,” said BK Mangalam, media in-charge of PPU.