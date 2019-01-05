Periyar University result for UG, PG November semester declared, direct link here

Periyar University Result 2018: Periyar University result for semester exam conducted in November for undergraduate and postgraduate courses offered at the University has been released on the official website at periyaruniversity.ac.in.

The result for UG and PG courses for all its colleges and departments can be checked at the official website. However, soon after the notice of result declaration was displayed on the homepage, the link to check the result on website couldn’t be opened. Candidates will have to wait for sometime for the website to respond correctly.

Once the result page opens, candidates should enter their roll number to check their results.

Periyar University Result 2018 For UG, PG November Exam: Here’s how to check

Go to official website for Periyar University: www.periyaruniversity.ac.in.

In the ‘News’ section of the website click on the link scrolling for UG, PG result

Click on the ‘Student Login’ link for UG/PG course.

Enter your the details required and submit.

Your result will be displayed.

Here’s the direct link to check Periyar University UG and PG Result

First Published: Jan 05, 2019 13:34 IST