PG, diploma, BE offline classes to start after Sankranti, says Karnataka Dy CM
The offline (regular) classes for first and second-year students of degree, post-graduation, diploma and engineering students will be started after the festival of Sankranti, Deputy Chief Minister Ashwatha Narayana announced on Friday.
The official informed that and vice-chancellors have been asked to submit a report in this regard.
Narayana informed this after convening a video conference with all the vice-chancellors (VCs) of government and private universities, senior officials of several departments including that of higher education.
All the VCs who attended the meeting equivocally suggested the government should start the offline classes. "Specific date to start the classes will be decided after the submission of the report by the VCs," he clarified.
"The offline classes for the final year students of the above classes have already been started and running successfully. By taking this success into account, it has been decided to open the remaining classes also. All measures will be taken as per UGC and COVID guidelines," Narayana emphasised. (ANI)
