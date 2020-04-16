UPSC exams not cancelled, don’t fall prey to fake news: PIB

education

Updated: Apr 16, 2020 21:45 IST

Press Information Bureau has refuted a fake news that has been aired on a Marathi TV channel claiming that all exams held by Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) have been cancelled in the view of coronavirus. PIB has tweeted a fact- check on its official twitter handle.

“Press Information Bureau (PIB) has released a fact- check: Claim: A Marathi TV channel has reported that examinations held by UPSC have been cancelled, in wake of #COVID2019. Fact: This is false. Any re-scheduling if necessary, will be notified on the UPSC website,” PIB wrote this on Twitter.

Earlier, PIB had also issued a press release informing that the decision on fresh dates for remaining civil services personality tests will be notified on the official website.

“A decision on fresh dates for the remaining Civil Services -2019 Personality Tests will be taken after May, 3, 2020, following the second phase of the lockdown. Dates for the Civil Services- 2020 (Prelim), Engineering Services (Main) and the Geologist Services (Main) Examinations had already been announced.Any re-scheduling in these examinations, if necessitated by the evolving situation, will be notified on the website of the UPSC,” the press release stated.

UPSC has released the postponement notice for various exams including combined medical services examination, IES, ISS, NDA. Candidates are advised to check the official website of UPSC at upsc.gov.in for any updates.