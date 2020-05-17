‘PM eVIDYA’ for digital education, Manodarpan for psychological counselling to be launched: Finance Minister

Updated: May 17, 2020 13:11 IST

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Sunday said that ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme for multi-mode access to digital education will be launched immediately and that 100 universities will be permitted to start online courses by May 30.

‘PM eVIDYA’ programme will consist of ‘Diksha’ involving e-content and QR coded energized textbooks for all grades and will be called as ‘one nation, one digital platform’.

Besides this, one earmarked TV channel per class from 1 to 12, also named as ‘one class, one channel’, will also be rolled out.

It will also envisage extensive use of radio, community radio and podcasts and special e-content for visually and hearing impaired.

Under the ‘PM eVIDYA’ programme, the Finance Ministry said that top 100 universities will be permitted to automatically start online courses by May 30, 2020.

During the nationwide lockdown, the government is ensuring that education of students does not suffer.

Alluding to the challenging times, Sitharaman said, “Swayam Prabha DTH channels have reached those who do not have access to the internet and DIKSHA platform has had 61 crore hits from 24th March.”

Besides this, Manodarpan, an initiative for psychosocial support of students, teachers and families for mental health and emotional wellbeing, will also be launched immediately.

New National Curriculum and Pedagogical framework for school, early childhood and teachers will also be set in motion.

National Foundational Literacy and Numeracy Mission for ensuring that every child attains learning levels and outcomes in grade five by 2025 will be set afloat by December, this year, said the ministry.