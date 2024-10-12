PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Registration begins today- check eligibility, how to apply here
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA will begin the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 on October 12, 2024. The registration link for the internship scheme will be activated at 5 pm today. Candidates can apply for the internship scheme through the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in....Read More
To apply for the internship scheme, candidates should have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 24 years as of the last date for submission of the application.
Also, they should be Indian nationals and should not be employed full-time and should not be engaged in full-time education.
The internship lasts 12 months. At least half of the period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, not in the classroom. Follow the blog for the latest updates on the registration link, eligibility, how to apply, and stipend details.
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: About the internship scheme
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: In five years, one crore candidates will be provided internship opportunities in the top 500 companies. For the financial year 2024-25, the centre has targeted to provide 1.25 lakh internship opportunities in the top companies.
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Check internship duration
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Indian nationals only permitted to apply
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: What is the eligibility criteria?
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: How to apply for internship?
Visit the official website of PM Internship Scheme at pminternship.mca.gov.in.
Click on the register link, and a new page will open.
Fill the registration details and click on submit.
Based on the information provided by the candidates, a resume will be generated by the portal.
Apply for upto 5 internship opportunities based on preferences- location, sector, functional role and qualifications.
Once done, click on submit and download the confirmation page.
Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Where to register?
PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Registration date and time
Registration date: October 12, 2024
Registration time: 5 pm