PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: Registration begins today- check eligibility, how to apply here

PM Internship Scheme 2024 Live: The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA will begin the registration process for the PM Internship Scheme 2024 on October 12, 2024. The registration link for the internship scheme will be activated at 5 pm today. Candidates can apply for the internship scheme through the official website at pminternship.mca.gov.in.

To apply for the internship scheme, candidates should have passed High School, Higher Secondary School, possess a certificate from an ITI, hold a diploma from a Polytechnic Institute, or are graduates with degrees such as BA, B.Sc, B.Com, BCA, BBA, B.Pharma, etc. The age limit of the candidate should be between 21 to 24 years as of the last date for submission of the application.

Also, they should be Indian nationals and should not be employed full-time and should not be engaged in full-time education.

The internship lasts 12 months. At least half of the period must be spent in the actual working experience/ job environment, not in the classroom.