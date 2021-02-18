IND USA
Visva-Bharati University.
PM Modi to address convocation of Visva-Bharati University on Friday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University on February 19 at 11am via video conferencing.
ANI
PUBLISHED ON FEB 18, 2021 09:57 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the convocation of Visva-Bharati University on February 19 at 11am via video conferencing.

Governor of West Bengal and Rector of Visva-Bharati, Jagdeep Dhankhar, Union Education Minister Dr Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and Union MoS for Education Sanjay Dhotre will also be present on the occasion, according to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

A total of 2,535 students will receive their degrees during the ceremony.

Visva-Bharati was founded by Gurudev Rabindranath Tagore in 1921 and it is the oldest Central university in the country. Prime Minister Modi is also the Chancellor of the University.

