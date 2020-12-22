e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 22, 2020-Tuesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / PM Modi to attend centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today

PM Modi to attend centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday via video conferencing.

education Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 09:03 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
Asian News International| Posted by Nandini
New Delhi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi
New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)
         

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the centenary celebrations of Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) on Tuesday via video conferencing.

“At 11 AM tomorrow, 22nd December, will be speaking at the centenary celebrations of the Aligarh Muslim University,” PM Modi wrote on Twitter.

Prime Minister Modi will also release a postal stamp during the event, according to Prime Minister’s Office (PMO). Chancellor of the University Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin and Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank will also be present on the occasion.

The Prime Minister will be accompanied by Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank. This is the first time PM Modi will participate in a programme of the Aligarh Muslim University.

Earlier in the week, buildings in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) were illuminated for its centenary celebrations.Speaking to ANI, AMU Public Relations Officer (PRO) Omar Saleem Peerzada had said, “A centenary celebration is a landmark event in the history of any university. We are celebrating this event following all protocols of the COVID-19 pandemic. There are webinars, seminars and symposiums going on.”

AMU became a University in 1920, through an Act of Indian Legislative Council by elevating the Mohammedan Anglo Oriental (MAO) College to the status of a Central University. MAO College was set up in 1877 by Sir Syed Ahmad Khan, the PMO release stated.

The University has a campus spread over 467.6 hectares of land in the city of Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh. It also has three off-campus centres in Malappuram (Kerala), Murshidabad-Jangipur (West Bengal) and Kishanganj (Bihar).

top news
Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
Farmers’ protest: Delhi-Meerut Expressway blocked again
PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today
PM Modi to address Aligarh Muslim University centenary celebrations today
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
New Covid strain not yet found in India: Experts
Delhi pollution continues to rise, temperature set to drop further
Delhi pollution continues to rise, temperature set to drop further
The man who knew infinity: All you need to know about Srinivasa Ramanujan
The man who knew infinity: All you need to know about Srinivasa Ramanujan
iPhone to iCar: Apple car may hit roads by 2024, will get ‘next level’ battery
iPhone to iCar: Apple car may hit roads by 2024, will get ‘next level’ battery
‘He should play at No. 4’: Gambhir picks who should bat ‘in place of Kohli’
‘He should play at No. 4’: Gambhir picks who should bat ‘in place of Kohli’
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
New Covid strain: Passengers in Mumbai from UK sent to institutional quarantine
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesIndia Covid-19 casesWinter Solstice 2020PM ModiIndia vs AustraliaFacebook

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In