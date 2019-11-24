e-paper
PM Narendra Modi to advise students in January on tackling exams stress

The announcement from PM Modi came after a young girl named Shweta from Madhya Pradesh dropped a message on NaMo App asking him about the date on his next interaction on examinations.

education Updated: Nov 24, 2019 15:15 IST
Asian News International
Asian News International
New Delhi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI file)
         

While addressing his monthly radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the young minds for sharing their problems pertaining to examinations with him and assured that he will counsel them in the month of January through a session.

The announcement from PM Modi came after a young girl named Shweta from Madhya Pradesh dropped a message on NaMo App asking him about the date on his next interaction on examinations. She requested the Prime Minister to schedule it in the month of January.

“Friends, this is something I really like about the Man Ki Baat programme. The love and sense of entitlement with which my young friends complain to me, instruct me or give suggestions to me - I really am gladdened by them. Shveta ji, you have raised this issue at an opportune time. Exams are around the corner...so like every other year, we need to discuss examinations. And you are right, that this program needs to be scheduled a bit earlier.

After the last exam interaction, many people have written in with suggestions to make it more effective. Some have even complained that it was held too close to the date of the exam. And Shweta is right that I should conduct it in the month of January,” the PM said in Mann Ki Baat.

“The HRD ministry and the MyGov team are jointly working on it. It will be my endeavour to hold this discussion on exams in the beginning or middle of January,” he said.

In his concluding remark, Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that there is a need to banish the fear of examinations collectively. “I want to see my young friends smiling during examinations, their parents should be stress-free, teachers should be assured.”

