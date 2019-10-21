e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Oct 21, 2019-Monday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Monday, Oct 21, 2019

PMK urges for setting up medical college at Mayiladuthurai

Claiming the State government has initiated preliminary work to set up three new medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri districts, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss welcomed it.

education Updated: Oct 21, 2019 11:19 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Chennai
PMK urges for setting up medical college at Mayiladuthurai.
PMK urges for setting up medical college at Mayiladuthurai.(HT file)
         

The Pattali Makkal Katchi on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to come forward to set up a medical college at Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district.

Claiming the State government has initiated preliminary work to set up three new medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri districts, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss welcomed it.

Exuding confidence that an official announcement on the three new colleges will be made soon, he said his party’s line that every district should have one medical college at the least was to ensure quick access to healthcare amenities for the local people.

Since already a government medical college is functional at Tiruvarur which is only 23 kilometres away from Nagapattinam, he wanted the facility to be set up instead at Mayiladuthurai, a major town of Nagapattinam district.

The distance between Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam is 60 kilometers, he said adding his party had held several protests seeking new medical college at Mayiladuthurai.

Tiruvarur is about 40 km away from Mayiladuthurai.

First Published: Oct 21, 2019 11:19 IST

tags
top news
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
Nitin Gadkari predicts ‘record-breaking’ victory for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
CBI asks SC to transfer sleaze CD trial to Delhi, CM Baghel is an accused
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
LIVE| 16.34% voter turnout in Maharashtra at 12 PM
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
‘Buy swords, not silver utensils on Dhanteras’: UP BJP leader
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
DU teacher found dead on railway lines, mom found hanging 30 minutes later
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
Dushyant Chautala arrives on tractor with family to cast vote in Haryana
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
‘American dream’ shattered, horror of heavy debt haunts Indian deportees
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
Assembly Elections 2019 | Voting underway in Maharashtra and Haryana
trending topics
India vs South AfricaHaryana Asembly election pollingAssembly Elections 2019Maharashtra Assembly Election 2019DRDOPM ModiXiaomi Redmi Note 8 ProCISF Recruitment 2019
don't miss
latest news
India News
Education News