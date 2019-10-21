PMK urges for setting up medical college at Mayiladuthurai.

education

The Pattali Makkal Katchi on Sunday urged the Tamil Nadu government to come forward to set up a medical college at Mayiladuthurai in Nagapattinam district.

Claiming the State government has initiated preliminary work to set up three new medical colleges in Nagapattinam, Tiruvallur and Krishnagiri districts, PMK founder leader S Ramadoss welcomed it.

Exuding confidence that an official announcement on the three new colleges will be made soon, he said his party’s line that every district should have one medical college at the least was to ensure quick access to healthcare amenities for the local people.

Since already a government medical college is functional at Tiruvarur which is only 23 kilometres away from Nagapattinam, he wanted the facility to be set up instead at Mayiladuthurai, a major town of Nagapattinam district.

The distance between Mayiladuthurai and Nagapattinam is 60 kilometers, he said adding his party had held several protests seeking new medical college at Mayiladuthurai.

Tiruvarur is about 40 km away from Mayiladuthurai.

