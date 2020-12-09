e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Dec 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Pondy AIADMK seeks 20% job quota for Tamil medium candidates

Pondy AIADMK seeks 20% job quota for Tamil medium candidates

Leader of the Legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said the state government’s decision to give preference to candidates who studied in Tamil medium and passed the qualifying exams in the medium is a historic one and deserves to be emulated by Puducherry.

education Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 20:16 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Puducherry
Representational image. (HT file)
Representational image. (HT file)
         

The Opposition AIADMK on Wednesday asked the territorial government to accord 20 per cent quota in government jobs here for candidates who did education in Tamil medium as neighbouring Tamil Nadu has.

Leader of the Legislature wing of the party A Anbalagan said the state government’s decision to give preference to candidates who studied in Tamil medium and passed the qualifying exams in the medium is a historic one and deserves to be emulated by Puducherry.

In a press release, he said the Congress government here enjoys the support of the DMK and was doing only lip service by making statements that it was second to none in promoting Tamil.

“What is DMK doing in Puducherry and why should it not persuade the Congress government to take steps to promote Tamil and introduce the job quota for Tamil medium candidates,” he asked.

He wanted the Territorial government to provide Rs 6,000 as relief to each of the families affected by the recent cyclone and rains.

tags
top news
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
‘Impressed’: Foreign envoys laud India’s Covid-19 vaccine progress
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
If farmers don’t stand up today, they’ll be silenced forever: Rahul Gandhi
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
Farmer leaders reject govt proposal, call for nationwide protest on Dec 14
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
UK advises NHS on Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine after two allergic reactions
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Opposition leaders meet President, seek repeal of farm laws
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Centre to send additional vaccine storage equipment to states from tomorrow
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Jaishankar calls out China, cites its 5 differing explanations for Ladakh violations
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
Watch: Grenade attack in J&K’s Baramulla; 3 civilians injured, hospitalised
trending topics
COVID 19 Live UpdatesFarmers Protest LIVECovid-19 vaccineIndia Covid-19 CasesRajasthan panchayat polls

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In