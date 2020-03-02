Power walk: Hundreds of people march for women empowerment

education

Updated: Mar 02, 2020 09:08 IST

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Sunday organised a “power walk” to promote gender equality and build awareness about crimes against girls and women at public spaces. The walk from India Gate to Janpath, which was led by NCW chief Rekha Sharma, saw the participation of hundreds of people, including students and activists.

Speaking at the event, High Commissioner of Canada to India Nadir Patel said, “It is incumbent on all of us to help create an environment all over the world where women can thrive and prosper.” Participants were seen holding placards reading “I have nothing to be ashamed of” and “Don’t tell me the time, tell them about the crime”. “Women are equal contributors to prosperity both economic and social. I am particularly pleased to see so many men here because it is a collective responsibility that we all have to ensure that women are safe,” Patel said.

Sharma said the walk is a drive to instill, with a belief that, the only way to make public spaces safe is to occupy in large numbers and put out the message clearly, whether day or night, women have equal right to claim her spaces everywhere and anywhere.

“We must advocate for change as collective citizens and build impact in terms of physical safety for women for their social, physical, cognitive and economic growth. She said the walk is being simultaneously organised in 15 states,” she said.

A nukkad natak was also held by a group of students from the Delhi University. Through the street play, the NCW said it intends to highlight the gender based discrimination and inform citizens behind the cause of the power walk.