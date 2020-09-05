President confers National Award to Faridkot teacher through virtual ceremony
President Ram Nath Kovind on Saturday conferred the National Award to Teachers 2020 to Rajinder Kumar, 44, a teacher posted at Government Primary School in Wara Bhaika, in Jaitu sub-division of Faridkot, through a virtual ceremony.education Updated: Sep 05, 2020 19:30 IST
The awards were supposed to be given on Teachers’ Day at New Delhi but due to covid-19 outbreak the ceremony was held virtually on Saturday. Union education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal also attended the virtual ceremony.
The deputy commissioner Vimal Kumar Setia on Saturday handed a certificate and silver medal to Rajinder Kumar on the behalf of Union government at district administrative office at Faridkot.
Kumar is among the 47 teachers from across the county, and only from Punjab, to be selected for the prestigious award. He was also given with state award in 2017.
Kumar said that This is a proud moment and he is honoured to have received this award. “This has further encouraged me to double the efforts to further improve schools and develop more innovation techniques to teach the students,” he added.
Kumar started his teaching career in 2008 as a fellow teacher at Wara Bhaika village in the district. MSc in physics and bachelor of education, Kumar quickly earned fame for enhancing practical skills of students by introducing innovative teaching techniques and developing lowcost modern teaching equipment.
“I was hired on contractual basis and got a permanent job after three years. When I joined the school in 2008, I noticed that primary education plays the most important role in career-building, but no one was giving any importance to it. The teaching techniques were not modern in government schools in my initials years and because of this, students were not interested in studies. I decided to change it,” said Kumar.
“Me my wife, who also hold an MSc in physics, teach in same school. We both got promotion as science teacher but we turned it down because we wanted to work in primary classes. In the last few years, we have developed new interesting techniques for teaching, which we further shared with other schools as well and as a result, students showed more interest in studies,” he said.
“As a physics student, I always had interest in electronics and I like to work on machines. I have made a team of volunteers, including carpenters and electricians, and together we develop new equipment. We have developed a listening lab in the school for just Rs 1,200, which costs around Rs 35,000 in the market,” he said.
He said all classrooms at Wara Bhaika school are smart and the school also has a e-library. “I have also prepared e-content for the study of students through new and innovative techniques,” he added.
Photo: Faridkot DC Vimal Kumar Setia giving certificate to Rajinder Kumar on Saturday.