e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Feb 22, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Home / Education / Preventive health care to be part of school curriculums: Rajasthan CM

Preventive health care to be part of school curriculums: Rajasthan CM

It is for the first time that a state government has introduced a programme on preventive healthcare which will motivate people to stay fit and healthy, the chief minister said.

education Updated: Feb 22, 2020 16:55 IST
Press Trust of India
Press Trust of India
Jaipur
Representative
Representative(Getty Images/iStockphoto)
         

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Friday directed officials to make important information related to preventive healthcare part of school curriculums under the government’s ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ campaign. The state government’s vision behind the campaign is to make everyone aware about living a healthy lifestyle, he said while chairing a meeting to review the campaign.

It is for the first time that a state government has introduced a programme on preventive healthcare which will motivate people to stay fit and healthy, the chief minister said.

Gehlot directed the officials to make information related to preventive healthcare a part of school curriculums and to introduce a ‘Nirogi Rajasthan’ helpline so that people can consult experts on health issues.

The chief minister said that under the campaign, the government will conduct a digital health survey of people and also reviewed the progress of new medical colleges coming up in the state. State Health Minister Raghu Sharma, Chief Secretary D B Gupta and other officials were present in the meeting.

top news
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
Delhi court dismisses Vinay Sharma’s plea seeking treatment for ‘mental illness’ at IHBAS
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
‘Working to break Uttar Pradesh’s backward image’: Yogi Adityanath
Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly
Road from Jamia to Noida, shut due to Shaheen Bagh protests; reopens briefly
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
‘SP will win 351 seats in 2022 UP polls’, says Akhilesh Yadav
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
Only criminal records kept from use of facial recognition says Delhi Police
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘Haven’t slept for 2 days’: Ishant’s revelation after 3 wickets on Day 2
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
‘India wali Irani’: What Smriti Irani says when stopped at foreign airports
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
Trump’s India visit will boost defence ties, Pakistan not relevant I Analysis
trending topics
Donald TrumpDRDOWuhanVirat KohliSamsung Galaxy Z FlipShilpa ShettyShaheen Bagh

don't miss

latest news

india news

Education News