e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 29, 2019-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

Friday, Nov 29, 2019

Primary school headmaster faces suspension for ‘poor GK’ in UP

During an inspection of the government upper primary school in Kunda tehsil of Lakshmanpur development block, DM Markandey Sahu ask the teacher to name the capital of Punjab. Read on to know what the teacher replied...

education Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:35 IST
K Sandeep Kumar
K Sandeep Kumar
Hindustan Times, Prayagraj
DM-Pratapgarh Markandey Sahu during his inspection at government upper primary school in Kunda tehsil of Lakshmanpur development block.
DM-Pratapgarh Markandey Sahu during his inspection at government upper primary school in Kunda tehsil of Lakshmanpur development block.(HT )
         

The district magistrate of Pratapgarh had a firsthand experience of the poor quality of teaching in a government-run primary school in his district on Wednesday.

On an inspection to the government upper primary school in Kunda tehsil of Lakshmanpur development block, DM Markandey Sahu entered a classroom and asked the teacher to name the capital of Punjab.

Sahu was in for a shock when the teacher said Chandauli instead of Chandigarh. The DM then enquired about the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. It was time for yet another shocker of an answer: Punjab and Kashmir came the reply instead of Chennai and Kohima as expected.

Livid, the DM who was greeted with ‘good afternoon’ on his arrival in the class asked the teacher to write the same on the black board, and who as expected, failed yet again.

What was all the more surprising was that the teacher was actually the headmaster of the school and had even received the best teacher award in 2010 from the then UP governor BL Joshi. The DM then asked an assistant teacher teaching mathematics to recite the table of 13 and 17. He failed in the table of 17.

Angry, the SDM pulled up the teachers and ordered immediate suspension and transfer of the headmaster of the school.

He then asked the students of a class to identify the biggest of the number among 77, 78 and 79. However, as expected after the poor performance of the teachers, no student of the class could answer this simple question correctly.

Scrutiny of attendance record revealed that of the enrolled 106 students, mere 20 were present at the time of the inspection. Even some of the school staff, including the accountant, computer operator and two others, were also found absent without leave. The DM ordered that their salaries be stopped with immediate effect.

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Pratapgarh, Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that action would be taken as recommended by the DM as soon as orders for the same reached his office.

tags
top news
‘Am not a terrorist’, says Pragya Thakur apology on Godse row, attacks Rahul
‘Am not a terrorist’, says Pragya Thakur apology on Godse row, attacks Rahul
In call for central support, Shiv Sena’s ‘not slave to Gods of Delhi’ barb
In call for central support, Shiv Sena’s ‘not slave to Gods of Delhi’ barb
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Law student abducted on gun point, gang-raped in Ranchi, 12 arrested: Cops
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Confident of India becoming permanent member of UNSC: Jaishankar
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
Indian company offers ‘sleep internship’, promises to pay Rs 1 lakh
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
World-renowned US rock climber falls to death in Mexico
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Hope he hasn’t poked the bear: Akram ‘worried’ by Shah’s send-off for Smith
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
Watch: Uddhav Thackeray responds to question on Shiv Sena turning secular
trending topics
Maharashtra govtHTLS 2019Karan PatelDeepika PadukoneBigg Boss 13AWACS aircraft

don't miss

latest news

India News

Education News