Primary school headmaster faces suspension for ‘poor GK’ in UP

Updated: Nov 29, 2019 13:35 IST

The district magistrate of Pratapgarh had a firsthand experience of the poor quality of teaching in a government-run primary school in his district on Wednesday.

On an inspection to the government upper primary school in Kunda tehsil of Lakshmanpur development block, DM Markandey Sahu entered a classroom and asked the teacher to name the capital of Punjab.

Sahu was in for a shock when the teacher said Chandauli instead of Chandigarh. The DM then enquired about the capital cities of Tamil Nadu and Nagaland. It was time for yet another shocker of an answer: Punjab and Kashmir came the reply instead of Chennai and Kohima as expected.

Livid, the DM who was greeted with ‘good afternoon’ on his arrival in the class asked the teacher to write the same on the black board, and who as expected, failed yet again.

What was all the more surprising was that the teacher was actually the headmaster of the school and had even received the best teacher award in 2010 from the then UP governor BL Joshi. The DM then asked an assistant teacher teaching mathematics to recite the table of 13 and 17. He failed in the table of 17.

Angry, the SDM pulled up the teachers and ordered immediate suspension and transfer of the headmaster of the school.

He then asked the students of a class to identify the biggest of the number among 77, 78 and 79. However, as expected after the poor performance of the teachers, no student of the class could answer this simple question correctly.

Scrutiny of attendance record revealed that of the enrolled 106 students, mere 20 were present at the time of the inspection. Even some of the school staff, including the accountant, computer operator and two others, were also found absent without leave. The DM ordered that their salaries be stopped with immediate effect.

Basic shiksha adhikari (BSA), Pratapgarh, Ashok Kumar Singh confirmed the incident and said that action would be taken as recommended by the DM as soon as orders for the same reached his office.