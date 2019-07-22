Private schools in Jharkhand will have to pay Rs 12,500 to Rs 25,000 for RTE recognition

education

Updated: Jul 22, 2019 09:54 IST

Private schools in East Singhbhum districts will no more have to run to primary education directorate in Ranchi for their recognition under Right to Education Act would henceforth be done in Jamshedpur itself for an inspection charge of Rs 12, 500 to Rs 25, 000, officials said here on Sunday.

“A meeting of the district elementary education committee chaired by the East Singhbhum deputy commissioner (DC) Ravishankar Shukla on Saturday decided to complete the first phase of RTE recognition of private schools by September 15. The meeting also decided to hold a meeting of all the private primary and middle schools under JAC Board, ICSE and CBSE will be held before August 15. The plan is to give RTE recognition to 505 such private schools in the district in the first phase,” Brajmohan Kumar, district superintendent of education (DSE) cum RTE nodal officer, told the HT on Sunday.

The meeting was attended by DSE, district education officer (DEO) Shivendra Kumar, representatives of elected public representatives and other education department officials.

The DSE further said the school authorities running class-1 to 5 schools would have to deposit challan of Rs 12, 500 in the treasury as inspection charge for RTE recognition. “Similarly, schools having class-1 to 8 will have to deposit Rs 25, 000 as inspection charge for inspection by DSE, DEO and other officials concerned. Schools will be eligible to apply for RTE recognition only after depositing the inspection charge,” added Brajmohan Kumar.

DEO Shivendra Kumar said the meeting of all the private schools before August 15 would inform the school authorities about the rules for obtaining RTE recognition, action to be taken against schools without RTE recognition, process for applying and other details etc. “Schools will be awarded RTE recognition only if they comply with the mandatory condition of admitting children from BPL and weaker sections of the society in 25% reserved seats at entry level,” added the DEO.

The meeting also resolved to complete the formation of district level fee regulation committee chaired by the DC by the end of this month as per the order of the Jharkhand State Education Tribunal (JSET). JSET had ordered formation of district level fee regulation committee in every district of the state but the same could not be formed in East Singhbhum till date. The committee chaired by the DC will have DSE, DEO, district transport officer (DTO), elected public representatives.

First Published: Jul 22, 2019 09:32 IST