PSEB Class 12 evaluation process hit due to additional assignments for teachers

Punjab School Education Board’s (PSEB) evaluation process for the 2019 Class 12 examinations has taken a hit with teachers at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) evaluation centre being assigned other duties.

Handed additional work, the teachers have failed to check 6,000 answer sheets of two subjects — environmental science and physical education.

The centre at Government Smart Senior Secondary School, PAU, had received 37 bundles — 22 of environmental science and 15 of physical education — on March 27 and March 28, respectively. Teachers were assigned 200 answer sheets each that they had to evaluate in eight days. However, they have missed the deadline.

While the environmental science exam was held on March 16, the physical education exam was conducted on March 18.

Of the 22 environmental science bundles, 18 bundles, comprising 3,600 answer sheets, have not been checked. Similarly, for physical education, the centre received 15 bundles, of which 2,400 answer sheets remain unchecked.

Science teachers

taking practicals

Teachers attributed the delay to majority of science teachers being deputed to conduct practical science exams of Class 12 students, starting Friday. Hence, they have failed to check the environmental science answer sheets.

Likewise, physical education teachers have been sent to conduct the national-level school games, which will start in Ludhiana on April 7.

In all, the centre received 153 bundles for various subjects. But 63 are pending, even as the board plans to declare the Class 12 results in the first week of May.

According to rules, teachers get eight days to evaluate the answer sheets and upload the

students’ marks on the PSEB

web portal.

Then another set of teachers re-checks the answer sheets, and uploads the marks online. To complete the evaluation process, a total of 10 days are given.

A government school teacher, wishing not to be named, said, “I was earlier deputed on examination duty as a superintendent. After the exams got over, I came here to check the answer sheets at the PAU centre. But now, I have been asked to take the practical exams, while I still need to check 140 answer sheets.”

District education officer, secondary, Swaranjit Kaur said, “We will depute more teachers to complete the evaluation process in time. We have sufficient number of science teachers and will ensure that the evaluation process is completed at the earliest,” she added.

First Published: Apr 07, 2019 13:25 IST