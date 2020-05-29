PSEB 10th, 8th and 5th results 2020 declared, check Punjab Board results at pseb.ac.in

education

Updated: May 29, 2020 22:02 IST

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared class 10th, 8th and 5th examination results. The PSEB results can be checked online at pseb.ac.in. Candidates who had appeared for the examination can check their results online. Direct link for the results can be found below.

PSEB has declared the results on the basis of internal marks after the board had decided to cancel all the board exams due to the coronavirus pandemic and promote all students on the basis of their pre-board examination marks.

Punjab School Education Minister Vijay Inder Singla said that the results of registered students have been declared on the basis of Continuous Comprehensive Evaluation (CCE). The minister said that the Punjab School Examination Board will conduct examinations of the open school students, golden chance, improvement and other additional subjects at Matriculation level as these students are not covered under CCE criteria.

The minister further said that the datesheet for the open school, golden chance, improvement and additional subject examinations will also be released soon. The datesheet of Class 12 examinations will also be released soon after reviewing the situation due to coronavirus disease outbreak in Punjab.