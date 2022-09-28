PSSSB supervisor exam answer keys 2022 released, check and raise objections now

The Punjab Subordinate Services Selection Board (PSSSB) has issued the provisional answer key for the post of Supervisor. Candidates who took the exam can check and download the answer key from the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in.

PSSSB conducted the Supervisor exam 2022 on September 25, 2022. The answer key and OMR answer sheet has been released for supervisor post.

Candidates can raise objections, if any, against the answer key of the written examination within 3 days i.e from September 28 to 30, 2022 till 5 pm.

The grievances/ objections sent only via email at ehelpdesk7@gmail.com with a prescribed fee of Rs.100 per question.

Objections can be raised in the prescribed format (Grievance form) along with necessary documentary proof (if any) and prescribed fee.

Candidates will have to send the original copies of all documents (Grievance Form, necessary documentary proof, original demand draft) by Speed Post or by hand to the office of Secretary, Subordinate Services Selection Board, Punjab, Forest Complex, Sector 68, SAS Nagar, Mohali – 160 062.

PSSSB is conducting the recruitment drive to fill up a total of 112 vacancies for the post of Supervisor.

Here’s how to raise objections

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in

Click on the link for the answer key for the post of supervisor

Download the “Grievance Form” attached as per Annexure-I

Fill the “Grievance Form” clearly indicating the grievance/objection regarding provisional answer key

Attach necessary documentary proof (if any)

Send the scanned copies of “Grievance Form” along with necessary documentary proof and Demand Draft

Send original copies of all above documents by Speed Post or by hand to the above mentioned address