PSTET admit card 2017 released, here’s how to download

The admit cards for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2017 examination has been released. The examination is scheduled to be conducted on February 25, 2018. A total of 1,91, 273 candidates are expected to appear in PSTET examination at 475 Centres.

Steps to download PSTET 2017 admit cards:

1) Visit the official website of Department of School Education, Education recruitment board, Punjab at educationrecruitmentboard.com

2) Click on PSTET on the right hand side of the homepage

3) Login to your account to download the admit card

4) Enter login Id and Password

5) Click on login

6) Admit card will be displayed on the screen

7) Download and take a printout of the same

The initial date of the exam was December 31, 2017 but it had to be postponed a number of times. It was finally notified on February 1 that the exam will be held on February 25.