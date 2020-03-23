e-paper
Home / Education / PSTET result 2020 declared at pstet.net, here’s how to check

PSTET result 2020 declared at pstet.net, here’s how to check

PSTET result 2020: The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018.

education Updated: Mar 23, 2020 16:41 IST
Nilesh Mathur
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
The Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) on Monday declared the results for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018. PSTET 2018 examination was held on January 19, 2020.

Candidates who have appeared for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 can check their results by visiting the official website of PSTET 2018 at pstet.net.

How to Check PSTET 2018 results:

1) Visit the official website for Punjab State Teacher Eligibility Test (PSTET) 2018 at pstet.net

2) Click on PSTET ‘Result declared’ link on the left hand side of the page

3) Enter your registration number and Password on thelogin pagethat opens

4) Click on search

5) Your result will be displayed on the screen

6) Download and take a printout of the same

Note: Visit the official website for PSET 2018 for latest news and updates on the examination.

