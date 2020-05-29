Punjab Board 8th Result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, here’s how to check

education

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 8th examination results. Students are promoted to next class without examination on the basis of their internal assessment marks. Candidates can check their results online at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

Chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that the students of class 5 and 8 will be promoted to next class without examination. “Have decided to promote students of Class 5 and 8 to next classes as well as to promote Class 10 students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class 12 examinations, we will follow Government of India’s decision,” Captain had tweeted.

How to check PSEB 8th Result 2020:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Click on the class VIII result link scrolling on the homepage

Key in your roll number or name

Press submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Direct link to check PSEB 8th Result 2020