e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 29, 2020-Friday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Punjab Board 8th Result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, here’s how to check

Punjab Board 8th Result 2020 declared at pseb.ac.in, here’s how to check

PSEB 8th Result 2020 declared. Punjab Board has declared class 8th results at pseb.ac.in. Here’s how to check the result online.

education Updated: May 29, 2020 22:44 IST
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
hindustantimes.com| Edited by Nandini
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PSEB 8th Result 2020 declared
PSEB 8th Result 2020 declared(HT file)
         

Punjab School Education Board (PSEB) has declared the class 8th examination results. Students are promoted to next class without examination on the basis of their internal assessment marks. Candidates can check their results online at pseb.ac.in or indiaresults.com.

Chief minister of Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh had earlier announced that the students of class 5 and 8 will be promoted to next class without examination. “Have decided to promote students of Class 5 and 8 to next classes as well as to promote Class 10 students to next class on the basis of pre-board results. For Class 12 examinations, we will follow Government of India’s decision,” Captain had tweeted.

How to check PSEB 8th Result 2020:

Visit the official website of PSEB at pseb.ac.in

Click on the class VIII result link scrolling on the homepage

Key in your roll number or name

Press submit

Your result will be displayed on screen.

Direct link to check PSEB 8th Result 2020

top news
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Twin earthquakes in Haryana in one hour, tremors felt in Delhi
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
Karnataka sees biggest single-day spike with 248 new Covid-19 cases
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
US Prez Donald Trump to rebuke China over Hong Kong friction, Covid-19
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Maharashtra sees 116 deaths, 2,682 new Covid-19 cases take state tally past 62,000
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
Sonu Sood airlifts 169 Odisha girls from Kerala to their home
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
‘Remember, this is pre-lockdown’: Chidambaram warns on 11-yr low GDP slump
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
Hits and misses as Jagan Reddy completes one year as Andhra chief minister
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
‘3,840 special trains operated, 52 lakh passengers moved till now’: Railways
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases India

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In