Punjab CM lauds 14-yr-old girl for rescuing four students in school van tragedy

Amandeep Kaur told reporters in Sangrur that she had alerted the van driver about the smoke emanating from the vehicle, who, according to villagers, did not pay any heed to the Kaur’s warning.

Updated: Feb 17, 2020 08:46 IST
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (HT file)
         

A day after four children were charred to death in a fire tragedy involving a ramshackle van in Punjab’s Sangrur, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh heaped praise on a 14-year-old girl for rescuing four children from the burning vehicle.

“I salute the extraordinary bravery and valour of 14-year-old Amandeep Kaur who risked her life to put out the fire in the school van yesterday and also rescued 4 children from the van. I am so proud of you and I am looking forward to meeting you,” the chief minister said in a tweet on Sunday.

Amandeep Kaur told reporters in Sangrur that she had alerted the van driver about the smoke emanating from the vehicle, who, according to villagers, did not pay any heed to the Kaur’s warning.

She had smashed the windowpane of the vehicle and rescued four children.

Police have slapped murder charges against the driver and the owner-cum-principal of the school to which the vehicle belonged.

