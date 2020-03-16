e-paper
Punjab govt to provide 1 lakh jobs in next 2 yrs, says CM Amarinder Singh

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh made the announcement while addressing media here on the occasion of completion of three years of his government.

education Updated: Mar 16, 2020 16:05 IST
Press Trust of India
Chandigarh
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh. (HT File)
         

Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Monday announced his government will provide one lakh jobs to Punjab’s youth in various state departments in the next two years.

Singh made the announcement while addressing media here on the occasion of completion of three years of his government.

“For the youth of the state, we will provide one lakh government jobs over the next two years,” he said.

Singh added that “These jobs will be filled up through a transparent and merit based system of selection.”  The jobs will be offered in several government departments, including health, education and police, the chief minister said.  Singh also made announcements regarding electricity tariff and transport sector.

He said Punjab government has decided to rationalise electricity tariff while stating that domestic electricity consumers deserve relief in power tariff.  The final details of new power tariff could be given only after the approval of power regulator-Punjab State Electricity Regulatory Commission, Singh said.  On transport sector, the chief minister said his government would soon provide 5,000 new permits for mini buses to demonopolize the transport business.  Besides, he also announced that there will be reduction in road tax and cess on ordinary buses.

Singh further said to promote sports and improve health and fitness of youth, the government will set up 750 rural sports stadiums across Punjab. On the occasion, all cabinet ministers and several MPs and MLAs were also present.

