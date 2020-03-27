Rahul Gandhi writes to HRD minister for well-being of students

education

Updated: Mar 27, 2020 17:17 IST

Congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi has written a letter to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank and has asked for safety of students of Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya who are currently staying in Navodaya Nainital in a student exchange programme.

“In light of the national lockdown, a significant number of students staying in hostels and other residential facilities of schools and institutions of higher education have been unable to go home. I have received several requests from parents to ensure the well-being of their children staying in residential facilities,” wrote Rahul.

He said that currently, 20 students from his parliamentary constituency Wayanad are studying in Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya Nainital as part of the migration programme between linked JNVs in different linguistic regions.” I have spoken to the Principal and was reassured that all measures for their well-being are being taken.”

Rahul said that adequate precautionary measures should be adopted, and institutions must ensure proper access to medical facilities.