Rahul Singh gets two-year extension as CBSE chairperson till November 2027
Published on: Aug 08, 2025 03:44 pm IST
Rahul Singh, a 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, was appointed to the post on March 13 last year.
Senior bureaucrat Rahul Singh has been given a two-year extension as the chairperson of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), according to an official order.
Singh, a 1996-batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of Bihar cadre, was appointed to the post on March 13 last year.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC) has approved the extension in central deputation tenure of Singh for a period of two years beyond November 11, 2025, i.e. up to November 11, 2027, said the order dated August 6 issued by the Personnel Ministry.
Stay informed with the latest updates on Education News, Board Exam Results, expert advice, and tips to help you succeed in your academic journey and career planning on Hindustan Times.
