Rajasthan Governor asks varsities to develop courses in specialised knowledge areas

education Updated: Nov 11, 2020, 19:04 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Jaipur
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.
Rajasthan Governor Kalraj Mishra.(HT file)
         

Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday called upon the state’s universities to develop courses in science and technology and specialised knowledge areas in English as well as Hindi.

He emphasised that educational institutions should invite subject experts related to arts, literature and culture as guest lecturers and make students familiar with them and make regular courses more interesting.

Mishra was addressing an online seminar on National Education Policy organised by Mohanlal Sukhadia University, Udaipur from Raj Bhavan here on Wednesday.

The seminar was attended by the principals, faculty heads, department heads and vice chancellors of 184 colleges of the state.

The Governor emphasised on developing e-curriculum in regional languages ​​according to the demand of modern times.

He said that educational institutions should develop virtual labs for their students and ensure their participation in the National Educational Technology Forum.

