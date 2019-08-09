Announced: Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 declared, here’s how to print allotment letter

education

Updated: Aug 09, 2019 11:48 IST

Rajasthan BSTC first round Counselling Result 2019 was declared on Friday, August 9. After a number of delays, the result has finally been declared on bstc2019.org.

The allotment letters can be printed from the links on the left hand corner of the homepage. The links have been provided separately for downloading allotment letter for General colleges, Sanskrit colleges and LM colleges.

The link provided below are not working at the present, so candidates should directly go to bstc2019.org to print their allotment letters.

According to the Revised Schedule For Pre D.El.Ed. - 2019:

College Allotment for First Round: August 9, 2019

Deposit Allotment Fee : Aug 9 to Aug14

Reporting After First Allotment : Aug 9 - Aug 14

Upward Movement : Aug 15 to Aug16

Allotment After Upward Movement : Aug 17

Reporting After Upward Movement : Aug 17 to Aug 20

A total of 7,51,127 students had registered for the examination out of which 6,94,653 appeared. The number of available seats is 24,120. The number of institutions of teacher education in which allotment will take place is 360.

The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), the result of which was declared on July 3.

Candidates can check the BSTC first round Counselling Result 2019 and print allotment letter for first round by clicking on the links below (at present these links are not working).

Here is the direct link to go to the page where the result is declared

For Pre D.El.Ed. (GENERAL): Print allotment letter for first round

For Pre D.El.Ed. (SANSKRIT): Print Allotment Letter For First Round

For Pre D.El.Ed. (L.M. BHASHA): Print Allotment Letter For First Round

Link to download college list (General)

Link to download college list (Sanskrit )

Link to download LM college list

Revised schedule

(With inputs from Aparnesh Goswami in Bikaner)

First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:38 IST