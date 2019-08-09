Announced: Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 declared, here’s how to print allotment letter
Rajasthan BSTC Counselling Result 2019 declared: Rajasthan BSTC first round Counselling Result 2019 was declared on Friday, August 9. After a number of delays, the result has finally been declared on bstc2019.org.
The allotment letters can be printed from the links on the left hand corner of the homepage. The links have been provided separately for downloading allotment letter for General colleges, Sanskrit colleges and LM colleges.
The link provided below are not working at the present, so candidates should directly go to bstc2019.org to print their allotment letters.
According to the Revised Schedule For Pre D.El.Ed. - 2019:
College Allotment for First Round: August 9, 2019
Deposit Allotment Fee : Aug 9 to Aug14
Reporting After First Allotment : Aug 9 - Aug 14
Upward Movement : Aug 15 to Aug16
Allotment After Upward Movement : Aug 17
Reporting After Upward Movement : Aug 17 to Aug 20
A total of 7,51,127 students had registered for the examination out of which 6,94,653 appeared. The number of available seats is 24,120. The number of institutions of teacher education in which allotment will take place is 360.
The Rajasthan BSTC exam was conducted on May 26 for taking admission in Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed), the result of which was declared on July 3.
Candidates can check the BSTC first round Counselling Result 2019 and print allotment letter for first round by clicking on the links below (at present these links are not working).
Here is the direct link to go to the page where the result is declared
For Pre D.El.Ed. (GENERAL): Print allotment letter for first round
For Pre D.El.Ed. (SANSKRIT): Print Allotment Letter For First Round
For Pre D.El.Ed. (L.M. BHASHA): Print Allotment Letter For First Round
Link to download college list (General)
Link to download college list (Sanskrit )
Link to download LM college list
Revised schedule
(With inputs from Aparnesh Goswami in Bikaner)
First Published: Aug 09, 2019 10:38 IST