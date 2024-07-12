Edit Profile
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecard when released at predeledraj2024.in, updates here

    July 12, 2024 7:01 PM IST
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre Deled Result 2024 Live: Here’s how to check DElEd scorecards when released at predeledraj2024.in. Check updates here.
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Scorecards expected soon at . predeledraj2024.in. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Scorecards expected soon at . predeledraj2024.in. (Sanchit Khanna/HT PHOTO)

    The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan is expected to release soon the DElEd entrance examination (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) results. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result on the official website at predeledraj2024.in when released. To check the results, candidates will need to enter details such as application number and date of birth as login credentials....Read More

    Notably, the Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam answer key has already been published, and the window to file objections closed on July 7.

    The results will be prepared based on the final answer.

    The BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024 was conducted on June 30. After the exam was over, the candidates were allowed to take the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.

    Follow the live blog for the latest updates on BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result 2024.

    Follow all the updates here:
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Candidates were allowed to take question paper after exam

    After the exams, the candidates who appeared in the examination were allowed to take the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Website where results will be out

    The Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 will be out on predeledraj2024.in.

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: When was examination conducted?

    The BSTC Pre DElEd exam was held on June 30, 2024.

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: What are the credentials required to check scorecard

    Candidates can check the BSTC Rajasthan DElEd entrance test results by entering their application number and date of birth.

    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecard

    1. Visit the official website at predeledraj2024.in.
    2. On the home page, open the DElEd entrance exam result link.
    3. Provide login details and submit
    4. Check and download the result.
    Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: Results awaited

    The Rajasthan Pre-DElEd has not been announced yet.

