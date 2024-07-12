Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecard when released at predeledraj2024.in, updates here
The Office of the Coordinator, Rajasthan is expected to release soon the DElEd entrance examination (BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024) results. Candidates who took the examination will be able to check the BSTC Rajasthan pre-DElEd result on the official website at predeledraj2024.in when released. To check the results, candidates will need to enter details such as application number and date of birth as login credentials....Read More
Notably, the Rajasthan pre-DElEd exam answer key has already been published, and the window to file objections closed on July 7.
The results will be prepared based on the final answer.
The BSTC Pre DElEd entrance examination, 2024 was conducted on June 30. After the exam was over, the candidates were allowed to take the question paper and carbon copy of the OMR booklet along with them.
Rajasthan BSTC Pre DElEd Result 2024 Live: How to check scorecard
- Visit the official website at predeledraj2024.in.
- On the home page, open the DElEd entrance exam result link.
- Provide login details and submit
- Check and download the result.
