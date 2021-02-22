Rajasthan education department decides to convert curriculum in digital format
- The Rajasthan education department came up with the programme of digital lessons to help the students from rural areas cope with online classes during the pandemic. The department has now decided to convert the entire curriculum in digital format, said officials.
Director of secondary education, Sourabh Swami said, “The programme is a great success and now we are preparing to provide our students complete digital solutions keeping the future needs in mind. This has been made possible by the Rajasthan government’s initiative called E-Kaksha, under which the department has recorded more than 4,300 digital lessons along with other school content and uploaded on YouTube.”
The Directorate of Education, Bikaner, along with Mission Gyan, a private organisation and Vedanta Group companies, started this initiative in which government teachers record videos and upload them online.
Swami said, “E-Kaksha is aimed at imparting education through digital platforms to the students of class 6 to 12. Over 4,300 plus videos have been developed so far, as the initiative aims to benefit more than 1.7 crore students. This turned out to be a success as unlike private institutes, most of the government school students did not have gadgets all the time. Hence, with recorded videos, they can watch videos at their convenience.”
At present, around 43 government teachers who were shortlisted after an interview are preparing digital lessons at the studio of Mission Gyan in Jaipur.
Govind Singh Dotasra, education minister, Rajasthan said, “The closure of government schools has disrupted children’s education. The state government has strived to make education accessible to the children. It delights me to announce that our education department has worked enthusiastically to help children stuck at homes.”
The e-content is being delivered through government’s digital mediums like Shiksha Vani, Shiksha Darshan, Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) Program as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab and smart classrooms in every government schools along with official YouTube channel, he added.
The videos are gaining popularity on social media looking at which many state governments in Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh have shown interest to share the content.
Swami added, “We have started creating content in Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi and Punjabi languages too. We have plans to extend it to students with disability as well. Queries are answered in the comments section of YouTube. Very soon, the government is planning to have live classes.”
25,000 private school teachers, others to protest 30% fee cut in Karnataka
- As Karnataka government has decided not to reverse its decision to impose a 30% cut on tuition fees, more than 25,000 teachers, non-teaching staff and management members from several private schools in the state will take out a rally in Bengaluru on Tuesday.
RRB answer key 2021 for MI categories posts exams to be released today
- The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will on Monday, February 22 release the question paper, responses and answer keys of the Computer Based Test (CBT) for filling Ministerial and Isolated Categories posts against CEN 03/2019.
Maharashtra: No fee regulation for reserved candidates in pro courses, says MNVS
Regular classes to resume for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 in Bihar
- Bihar education department has allowed the resumption of regular classes for students of class 1 to 5 from March 1 onwards across the state.
PM Modi to inaugurate super specialty hospital in IIT Kharagpur on February 23
Naidu bats for use of mother tongue as medium of instruction at primary level
AIBE XVI 2021 examination postponed to April 25, check revised schedule here
- According to the revised schedule, the BCI will conduct the AIBE XVI examination on April 25, 2021. Earlier, the AIBE XVI was scheduled to be held on March 21, 2021.
Outfit in Kerala wants exam on 'cow science' scrapped
Schools in Puducherry to remain shut on Monday for students of classes 1 to 9
UCIL Recruitment 2021: 47 vacancies for Managers, and others on offer
- UCIL Recruitment 2021: Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in a prescribed format on or before March 20, 2021.
SHSB CHO admit card 2021 released, here's direct link to download
- SHSB CHO admit card 2021: Candidates who have registered for the recruitment examination can download the State Health Society CHO Admit Card online at statehealthsocietybihar.org.
SDMC plans to use abandoned rail containers for running schools, dispensaries
HSSC LDC results 2020 declared at hssc.gov.in, here's direct link
- HSSC LDC results 2020: Candidates who have appeared in the HSSC LDC recruitment examination can check their results online at hssc.gov.in.
NEP reflects Modi govt's commitment toward empowerment of Indian languages: Shah
