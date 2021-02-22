Rajasthan education department decides to convert curriculum in digital format

The Rajasthan education department education department came up with the programme of digital lessons to help the students from rural areas cope with online classes during the pandemic. In a short span of time, the idea became a hue success, as now, the department has decided to convert the entire curriculum in digital format, said officials.

Director of secondary education, Sourabh Swami said, “The programme is a great success and now we are preparing to provide our students complete digital solutions keeping the future needs in mind. This has been made possible by the Rajasthan government’s initiative called E-Kaksha, under which the department has recorded more than 4,300 digital lessons along with other school content and uploaded on YouTube.”

The Directorate of Education, Bikaner, along with Mission Gyan, a private organisation and Vedanta Group companies, started this initiative in which government teachers record videos and upload them online.

Swami said, “E-Kaksha is aimed at imparting education through digital platforms to the students of class 6 to 12. Over 4,300 plus videos have been developed so far, as the initiative aims to benefit more than 1.7 crore students. This turned out to be a success as unlike private institutes, most of the government school students did not have gadgets all the time. Hence, with recorded videos, they can watch videos at their convenience.”

At present, around 43 government teachers who were shortlisted after an interview are preparing digital lessons at the studio of Mission Gyan in Jaipur.

Govind Singh Dotasra, education minister, Rajasthan said, “The closure of government schools has disrupted children’s education. The state government has strived to make education accessible to the children. It delights me to announce that our education department has worked enthusiastically to help children stuck at homes.”

The e-content is being delivered through government’s digital mediums like Shiksha Vani, Shiksha Darshan, Social Media Interface for Learning Engagement (SMILE) Program as well as Information and Communication Technology (ICT) lab and smart classrooms in every government schools along with official YouTube channel, he added.

The videos are gaining popularity on social media looking at which many state governments in Delhi, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh have shown interest to share the content.

Swami added, “We have started creating content in Gujarati, Urdu, Sindhi and Punjabi languages too. We have plans to extend it to students with disability as well. Queries are answered in the comments section of YouTube. Very soon, the government is planning to have live classes.”