Rajasthan government colleges get sessions in community participation

education

Updated: Oct 07, 2019 12:18 IST

Aiming to improve the quality of higher education by enhancing community participation and inter-disciplinary interactions between students, the college education department has initiated two new programmes for all government colleges in the state.

Similar to ‘Bal Sabhas’ carried out in government schools across the state, the guardians and community members of college students will be invited to government colleges on the 12th of every month under the ‘college community connect’ programme.

The community will be informed about the activities of the college, government schemes for higher education, accept suggestions regarding the development of the colleges and answer queries pertaining to higher education and future prospects of students, said officials. “We want to make the guardians of the students as an observer of the college and a representative of the society so that the information regarding educational processes being carried out in the college and the government policies and schemes can be given to the community as well. This is being done so that the guardians can play their part in the development of the college,” said Pradeep Kumar Borad, commissioner, college education department.

“Local solutions to several problems faced by the college can be found instantly if the community starts connecting itself to the college,” he added.

‘Samwaad Sangam’ an event featuring short speech competition, debate and poem recitals will be organised every month as a part of the programme under which there will be interactive and feedback sessions with the community.

Another programme initiated by the college education department has been given the name ‘Inter-disciplinary education association (IDEA)’ under which the students from all the three disciplines namely science, commerce and humanities will be called on a single platform to share their ideas and to attend workshops and seminars. Borad said the programme is being introduced to enhance inter-disciplinary knowledge of the students.“Similar system are being practised at all major educational institutes of the world. The programme is aimed to developing the kind of thinking required to understand any subject in relation to the another,” said Borad.

Under the programme, inter-disciplinary lectures, discussions, seminars and workshops will be orgainsed every second and fourth Saturdays of the month.

According to officials steps have been taken not only to set the stage for innovations and new ideas by enhancing relative knowledge but also to give government college students an edge over others in competitive exams. Presently, the state has 289 government colleges in total, out of which 37 are operational.

First Published: Oct 07, 2019 12:18 IST