e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Jul 05, 2020-Sunday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Rajasthan govt cancels UG, PG exams

Rajasthan govt cancels UG, PG exams

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all graduation and Postgraduation examination for all the colleges, universities and technical education institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

education Updated: Jul 05, 2020 08:19 IST
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Asian News International Posted by| Nandini
Jaipur
         

In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Rajasthan government has decided to cancel all graduation and Postgraduation examination for all the colleges, universities and technical education institutes for the academic year 2019-20.

The state government has decided to promote students to the successive class without examinations.

“The process to determine marks of the students and the promotion to the next class will be decided after examining the guidelines which will be issued by the Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD),” the state government said.

top news
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
Chinese PLA’s rear defences in Ladakh’s Galwan valley face an icy challenge
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
August 15 deadline for Covid-19 vaccine has dented ICMR’s credibility: Experts
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
On Leh visit, PM Modi’s 15-minute conversation with 14 Corps commander
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
China says it has border dispute with Bhutan too
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Can one be reinfected with Covid-19? No evidence yet, say experts
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
Tejashwi Yadav as Bihar CM face? Allies unsure
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
LIVE: Mexico overtakes France with fifth-highest Covid-19 deaths
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
Amit Trivedi on music, nepotism and working with Sushant Singh Rajput
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCovid-19 Cases IndiaCovid-19 State TallyRIP Saroj KhanSaroj KhanMP Board 10th Result 2020MP 10th Result 2020 Live

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In