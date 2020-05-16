e-paper
Rajasthan govt hikes parents income limit to Rs 2.5 Lakh for kids to get free education under RTE

“By increasing the income limit, more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will get free admission in non-government schools,” Gehlot said in a statement.

education Updated: May 16, 2020 09:19 IST
Press Trust of India| Posted by Nandini
Jaipur
(HT File)
         

The Rajasthan government has increased the annual income limit of parents from Rs one lakh to Rs 2.5 lakh under for their children to get free education under the Right to Education Act. Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot has approved the proposal to this effect, an official said on Friday. The spirit of the Right to Education Act will be strengthened by this approval, he added.

“By increasing the income limit, more children from weaker and disadvantaged groups will get free admission in non-government schools,” Gehlot said in a statement.

With this decision of the government, a large number of children of this category will also be able to get free education in big and well-known private schools, which are deprived of studying in such school after the previous BJP government reduced the annual income limit of parents from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs one lakh, the statement said.

