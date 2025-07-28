Rajasthan government has started the registration process for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 on July 28, 2025. Candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can find the direct link through the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com. Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Registration begins at rajugneet2025.com, direct link here(Sanjeev Verma/HT file)

The last date for depositing the application fee at the website is August 1, 2025. The provisional merit list and list of PwD, Defence/ Para Military/ NRI candidates for verification will be done on August 2, 2025. Candidates can deposit the security amount from August 5 to August 7, 2025.

The choice filling will begin on August 5 and will close on August 7, 2025. The first allotment list will be released on August 10, 2025. Printing of allotment letter, on-line, through website, by the candidates can be done from August 10 to August 14, 2025.

Reporting, document submission at the allotted college desk can be done from August 11 to August 14, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: How to apply

All those candidates who want to apply for the counselling round can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of Rajasthan NEET at rajugneet2025.com.

2. Click on Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 registration link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to enter the login details.

4. Click on submit and fill the application form.

5. Make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

All candidates will have to deposit non-refundable application fee of ₹2500/- and candidates belonging to SC, ST, ST-STA category of Rajasthan state domicile will have to pay ₹1500/- + applicable transaction charges. For more related details candidates can check the official website of Rajasthan NEET UG counselling.