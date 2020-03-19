Rajya Sabha Internship 2020: Graduation, PG students can apply, details here

education

Updated: Mar 19, 2020 11:23 IST

Rajya Sabha has invited applications for its internship programmes from students pursuing graduation or post- graduation courses in any discipline. The internship scheme will provide them an opportunity to acquaint themselves with the working of Indian Parliament, especially the Rajya Sabha.

The duration of internship will be two months and a stipend of Rs 10,000 per month will be provided to the interns.

There will be ten seats for which aspirants can apply before March 31. Students will have to download the application form (annexure 5) from the official website of Rajya Sabha and send the duly filled form to Shri S. D. Nautiyal, Joint Secretary, Rajya Sabha Secretariat, Room No. 517, Fifth Floor, Parliament House Annexe, New Delhi - 110001 or may be forwarded through e-mail at rssei.rsrs@sansad.nic.in on or before 31 march.

According to the official notification, “Objective of the Scheme is to promote research/ empirical/ comparative study of the functioning of Parliament and other democratic institutions and analyse their contributions to the country’s socio-economic transformation; to ensure the utility of the study to improve the functioning of Parliament; and to promote dynamic engagement with academic and research institutions in the field of parliamentary/constitutional studies, development studies, public governance, legal studies, etc.”

The selected interns would be deployed in the key sections of the Secretariat including the Legislative Section, Bill Office, Table Office, Committee Sections, etc. under the supervision/mentoring of the concerned Head of the Branch for acquainting them with the functioning of the Secretariat.