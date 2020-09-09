e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Sep 09, 2020-Wednesday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Education / Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates three newly completed projects at Central University of Jammu

Ramesh Pokhriyal inaugurates three newly completed projects at Central University of Jammu

In his address to the attendees of the inauguration, Pokhriyal appreciated the leadership of the university for naming the projects after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and Brigadier Rajendra Singh.

education Updated: Sep 09, 2020 12:34 IST
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Asian News International| Posted by Akhilesh Nagari
Samba
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’.(PTI file)
Union Minister of Education Ramesh Pokhiyal ‘Nishank’.(PTI file)
         

Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal on Sunday virtually inaugurated three recently-completed projects at the Central University of Jammu here.

In his address to the attendees of the inauguration, Pokhriyal appreciated the leadership of the university for naming the projects after Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee, Pandit Premnath Dogra and Brigadier Rajendra Singh.

He also appreciated the institutional building efforts and initiatives of Vice-Chancellor Professor Ashok Aima for academic visibility of the University at national and international levels.

Sanjay Dhotre, Minister of State for Education, and special guest at the meeting said, “Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India has excelled in every sector and our country is achieving new milestones with each passing day. We will leave no stone unturned to further strengthen the education system of the country.”

Professor Ashok Aima, Vice-Chancellor, Central University of Jammu also addressed the participants with a brief description of the major achievements of the university during his tenure since April 2015.

“The University has been successful in attaining an all India character by admitting students and research scholars across diverse regions of the country, thereby offering testimony to the nationalistic bonding and the academic spectrum of the Central University of Jammu”, he said.

tags
top news
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
French defence minister Florence Parly to visit India for Rafale induction
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
PLA force accretion on Finger 4 belies Beijing’s Ladakh disengagement offer
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Bombay HC stays demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s property by BMC
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
Afghan VP Saleh targeted in Kabul, Haqqani network prime suspect
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
As India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 43 lakh mark, Centre says 60% cases from five states alone
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
Omar Abdullah ‘voluntarily’ vacating official house citing changed entitlement
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
BMC’s demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office: All you need to know
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
Quick Switch to the rescue—here’s what Radhika Madan’s boss gets to see on her phone [SPONSORED]
trending topics
Coronavirus Live updatesIndia Covid-19 TallySushant Singh RajputAkshay KumarRafale jetsDelhi Metro

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Education News

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In