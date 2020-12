Ramesh Pokhriyal to talk about upcoming exams in live session on December 10

education

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 11:31 IST

Union Minister for Education Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ will hold a live session on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive and board exams.

Ahead of the session, the Union Minister has asked the people to share their concerns with the Education Ministry to help the students.

“Dear teachers, parents and students, happy to share that I am going to live on December 10 at 10 am to talk about upcoming competitive/board exams with you. Drop your concerns below using #EducationMinisterGoesLive,” he tweeted.

In a video shared by him on Twitter, Pokhriyal congratulated the teachers and parents to help students adapt to the online modes of education amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Respected teachers, parents and students, first of all, I would like to congratulate you all. During these hard times of the COVID-19 pandemic, both the teachers and parents helped the children adopt the new environment of online education,” he said.

“As Prime Minister Narendra Modi says we must turn big problems into big opportunities,” he added.

On November 27, the Education Minister had virtually released a compilation of initiatives undertaken by the School Education Department during the COVID-19 pandemic.He said COVID-19 has caused an unprecedented public health emergency affecting almost all countries and territories globally.